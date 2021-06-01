Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives $58.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.40.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CMCO stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.13. 822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,330. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 527,761 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 516,213 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200,606 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1,412.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 170,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

