Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 366 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.56. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

