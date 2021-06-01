Column Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU stock opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $110.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $95.46.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,341 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.