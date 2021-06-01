Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

GGG opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

