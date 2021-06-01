Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 29th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

