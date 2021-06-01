Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.9% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

In other news, VP Jonathan Diorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 132,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,437.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

