Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

