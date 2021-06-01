Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 73.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dynatrace by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 156,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 154.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,451 shares of company stock worth $15,788,773. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.50. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

