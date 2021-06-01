Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,585 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,824 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,026,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 544,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 337,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,026 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $31,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,407 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -314.81%.

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

