Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,714 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $14,787,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $51.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.