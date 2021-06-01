Community Bank of Raymore Buys 370 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE:UTF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. 786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,023. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.