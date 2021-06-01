Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $1,065,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,704 shares in the company, valued at $814,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,047 shares of company stock worth $4,953,017 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

