Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Up 36.8% in May

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the April 29th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 103,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 180,122 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BVN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

