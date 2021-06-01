Comparing America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and CarLotz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $918.61 million 1.18 $51.34 million $14.95 11.00 CarLotz $118.63 million 4.20 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -1.93

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America’s Car-Mart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

America’s Car-Mart has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for America’s Car-Mart and CarLotz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 0 0 1 0 3.00 CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00

America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus price target of $176.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.06%. CarLotz has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 265.30%. Given CarLotz’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than America’s Car-Mart.

Profitability

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart 11.34% 28.94% 13.98% CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats CarLotz on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

