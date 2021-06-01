Comparing DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DigitalOcean and Facebook, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 Facebook 1 7 32 1 2.80

DigitalOcean currently has a consensus target price of $58.30, indicating a potential upside of 38.68%. Facebook has a consensus target price of $370.53, indicating a potential upside of 12.71%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Facebook.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and Facebook’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Facebook $85.97 billion 10.84 $29.15 billion $10.09 32.58

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and Facebook’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A Facebook 35.74% 27.54% 22.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Facebook shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Facebook shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Facebook beats DigitalOcean on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Facebook Reality Labs, an augmented and virtual reality product that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

