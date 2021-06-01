Comparing Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial 89.30% 14.56% 5.15% Preferred Apartment Communities -0.83% -0.26% -0.09%

MFA Financial has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of MFA Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MFA Financial and Preferred Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $359.38 million 5.37 -$679.39 million $0.50 8.74 Preferred Apartment Communities $502.20 million 0.98 -$177.79 million $1.07 9.17

Preferred Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MFA Financial and Preferred Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50

MFA Financial presently has a consensus price target of $4.13, suggesting a potential downside of 5.61%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.13%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Dividends

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. MFA Financial pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MFA Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Preferred Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

MFA Financial beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

