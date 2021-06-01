Comparing Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad 6.62% 5.20% 1.67% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Brookfield Renewable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.38%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Brookfield Renewable’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion 1.09 $1.09 billion N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A -$2.74 billion N/A N/A

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenaga Nasional Berhad beats Brookfield Renewable on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries and other related services; operation and maintenance services on telecommunication equipment and data centres; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; and operates wind assets. It primarily serves commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

