Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading 7.5% Higher

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.05. 52,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,188,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,258 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 761.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 857,243 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 830,514 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.