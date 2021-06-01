ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of COP traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,819,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,192,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

