ContentBox One Day Volume Reaches $51,141.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $51,141.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00017449 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00194734 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001147 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.