Contrasting Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) & Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Duke Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Duke Realty pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Duke Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Duke Realty and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 2 4 0 2.67 Kimco Realty 1 6 11 0 2.56

Duke Realty presently has a consensus price target of $47.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.45%. Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $16.71, indicating a potential downside of 21.57%. Given Duke Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 34.07% 6.97% 4.03% Kimco Realty 99.83% 18.60% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duke Realty and Kimco Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $993.20 million 17.54 $299.92 million $1.52 30.57 Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 8.73 $1.00 billion $1.17 18.21

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Duke Realty. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Duke Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

