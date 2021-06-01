Contrasting Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) & Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enbridge and Genesis Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge 16.77% 8.68% 3.18% Genesis Energy -26.35% -19.67% -2.89%

This table compares Enbridge and Genesis Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge $29.18 billion 2.67 $2.51 billion $1.81 21.26 Genesis Energy $1.82 billion 0.63 -$416.68 million ($1.54) -6.06

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than Genesis Energy. Genesis Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enbridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Enbridge pays an annual dividend of $2.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Genesis Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Enbridge pays out 144.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Genesis Energy pays out -39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enbridge has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Genesis Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Enbridge has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesis Energy has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of Enbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Genesis Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enbridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enbridge and Genesis Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge 0 1 11 0 2.92 Genesis Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Enbridge currently has a consensus target price of $51.64, suggesting a potential upside of 34.19%. Genesis Energy has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.07%. Given Enbridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enbridge is more favorable than Genesis Energy.

Summary

Enbridge beats Genesis Energy on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment invests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Gas Distribution and Storage segment is involved in natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as natural gas distribution and energy transportation activities in Quebec. The Renewable Power Generation segment operates power generating assets, such as wind, solar, geothermal, and waste heat recovery facilities; and transmission assets in North America and Europe. The Energy Services segment provides energy marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; and physical commodity marketing and logistical services in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,422 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment offers sulfur-extraction services to refining operations; and operates storage and transportation assets. This segment provides services to ten refining operations; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. Its Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.2 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 450 miles of pipe in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas; and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities in Baton Rouge and Raceland, Louisiana, as well as Walnut Hill, Florida and Natchez, Mississippi. Its Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 3.2 million barrels; and 42 push/tow boats. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

