Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Corbion stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. Corbion has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92.

Get Corbion alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Corbion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.