CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) & Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Critical Analysis

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CorePoint Lodging and Global Self Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

CorePoint Lodging currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.74%. Global Self Storage has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Global Self Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than CorePoint Lodging.

Risk & Volatility

CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorePoint Lodging -51.93% -21.56% -10.23% Global Self Storage 11.08% 2.59% 1.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and Global Self Storage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorePoint Lodging $411.00 million 1.49 -$178.00 million ($0.49) -21.41 Global Self Storage $9.20 million 5.62 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Self Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CorePoint Lodging.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats CorePoint Lodging on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. CorePoint Lodging Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

