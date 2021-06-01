Cormark Weighs in on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 28th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ATA opened at C$29.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.82. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$16.28 and a twelve month high of C$32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.70 million.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

