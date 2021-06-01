Cormark Weighs in on RediShred Capital Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price target on RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday.

CVE:KUT opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$60.71 million and a P/E ratio of 192.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66. RediShred Capital has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$0.89.

In related news, Director James C. Lawley bought 150,000 shares of RediShred Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,327,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$942,593.82.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

