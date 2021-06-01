Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.94

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 52601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 150,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,475 shares of company stock worth $7,098,449 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,702 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 889,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 817,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

