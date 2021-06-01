Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:CNR opened at $16.96 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,475 shares of company stock worth $7,098,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

