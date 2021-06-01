Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CJR.B shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of TSE CJR.B traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.21. The company had a trading volume of 158,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,538. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$2.29 and a twelve month high of C$6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -8.20%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

