Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 134.8% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.8% during the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 41,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.21.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.99. 33,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,697. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $166.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

