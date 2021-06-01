Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $415.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $399.17.

NASDAQ COST opened at $378.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

