Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.90

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.904 per share on Thursday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CTRYY stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

