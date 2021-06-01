County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

County Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. County Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect County Bancorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

