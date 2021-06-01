Critical Analysis: Eargo (EAR) & Its Competitors

Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) is one of 40 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Eargo to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Eargo Competitors -221.57% -67.44% -17.51%

This table compares Eargo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million -$39.85 million -8.95 Eargo Competitors $1.11 billion $144.99 million 18.58

Eargo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eargo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eargo Competitors 299 1211 2122 84 2.54

Eargo presently has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.25%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 4.54%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

