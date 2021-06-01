Critical Comparison: Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) & Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO)

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) and Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ferrellgas Partners and Kallo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Kallo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Kallo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -5.53% N/A -2.81% Kallo N/A N/A -1,179,243.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Kallo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.91 -$82.50 million N/A N/A Kallo N/A N/A -$36.06 million N/A N/A

Kallo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferrellgas Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kallo has a beta of 4.79, suggesting that its share price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Kallo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kallo beats Ferrellgas Partners on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2020, it operated 79 service centers and 906 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. On January 11, 2021, Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Kallo Company Profile

Kallo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing medical information technology software. The company's products in development include Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Integration Engine, a software, which connects all the other applications in or outside a hospital/clinic with the EMR system; Communicable and Infectious Disease Information Management System, an Internet-based solution for monitoring and managing communicable and infectious disease information; and Clinical-Care Globalization, a clinical-care globalization technology. Its products also include MC-Telehealth, a mobile clinic with telehealth system technology; Kallo Integrated Delivery System (KIDS), a technology and process framework that defines and describes the component parts of the various products and services; and KIDS Global Tele-Health Ecosystems, a Tele-health Program that encompasses various technologies and administrative processes needed to deliver virtual medical care, health promotion/prevention, and other patient education to KIDS patients. The company was formerly known as Diamond Technologies Inc. Kallo Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

