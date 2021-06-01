Critical Review: Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) & FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FirstService and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 3.64% 16.05% 4.87% Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstService and Vidler Water Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $2.77 billion 2.57 $87.26 million $2.02 80.39 Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 20.09 $10.00 million N/A N/A

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FirstService and Vidler Water Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 6 1 0 2.14 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstService currently has a consensus price target of $159.17, suggesting a potential downside of 1.98%. Given FirstService’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FirstService is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FirstService beats Vidler Water Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also provides a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment offers energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment provides property services through 5 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 19 California Closets and 11 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It provides residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection and related services. This segment offers its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Interstate Restoration, FirstOnSite Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.