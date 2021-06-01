Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Crocs worth $889,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Crocs by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Crocs by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,016 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,025. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $109.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

