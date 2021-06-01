CryptoSoul Achieves Market Cap of $246,314.40 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $246,314.40 and approximately $1,828.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00048661 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00281209 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00043014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002436 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 304,284,484 coins and its circulating supply is 298,191,123 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

