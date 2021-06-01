CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

CTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.60.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $314.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 169.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,549,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

