Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,803 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 277.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.39 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $563.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

