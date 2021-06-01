Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 135.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,062 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 556,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

NYSE FHN opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.