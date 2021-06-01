Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 156.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 474,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,380 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,934,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 93,430 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMTL opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $658.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.94. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

