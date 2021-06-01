Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 821.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,716 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 558,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 77,646 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 20,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,033 shares of company stock worth $5,839,505. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $54.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

