Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $3.21 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.41 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.79. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

