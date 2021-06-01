Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $487,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,082,000 after purchasing an additional 123,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $122,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.40%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

