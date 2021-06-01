Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $766,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Savior LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

