Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $233.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

