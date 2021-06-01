Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $712,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $237.94 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

