Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,045,000 after buying an additional 596,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,533,000 after buying an additional 633,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avnet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,238,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after buying an additional 2,521,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Avnet by 959.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after buying an additional 2,364,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

