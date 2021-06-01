Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,700 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 366.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,229,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $606,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $28,698,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

